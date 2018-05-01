Moved to leadoff, Harper hits 3-run homer as Nats win 12-4

By BOBBY BANCROFT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Slumping Bryce Harper was moved to the leadoff spot for the first time since 2013 and responded with a three-run homer that helped Max Scherzer win his fifth straight start as the Washington Nationals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 12-4 Wednesday night.

Harper entered in a 5-for-35 slump and had not gotten an extra-base hit since April 16. He grounded out in the first inning against Chad Kuhl (3-2), followed Wilmer Difo's go-ahead homer in the third with a flyout, then gave the Nationals a 5-0 lead in the fifth with his ninth homer this season.

Harper walked for the major league-leading 39th time this season in the sixth, then left the game with Washington ahead 12-0. He led off in 16 games in 2013, his second major league season.

"Last night I spoke to Harp and I just came to the conclusion: 'Why not?'" Washington manager Dave Martinez said before the game. "He's a little frustrated and, hopefully, he gets some more pitches to hit."

Harper raised his batting average to .250. The home run was the fifth of his career from the leadoff slot.

Scherzer (6-1) allowed two runs and three hits in 6 1/3 innings, striking out eight and walked one as his ERA rose slightly to 1.79. The first six-game winner in the major leagues this year, Scherzer drove in his second run of the season with an RBI single and scored twice.

Corey Dickerson hit a two-run homer off Scherzer in the seventh, and Max Moroff hit a two-run drive against Carlos Torres in the ninth.

Kuhl (3-2) gave up six runs and four hits - all home runs - in 4 2/3 innings. He had allowed three homers over his five previous starts.

Matt Adams hit two solo home runs for Washington.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Pirates: RHP Joe Musgrove (right shoulder strain) made his first rehab assignment for Class A Bradenton and allowed two runs and five hits in three innings.

Nationals: 3B Anthony Rendon (bruised toe) is making progress. "He might end up going on rehab assignment here soon," Martinez said.

UP NEXT

RHP Stephen Strasburg (2-3, 3.63 ERA) seeks his first win since April 10 when he starts Wednesday. RHP Ivan Nova (2-1, 3.32 ERA), slated to pitch for Pittsburgh, has

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.