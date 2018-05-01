Austintown Food Service Department announces summer food program

The Austintown Local School District will again sponsor the Summer Food Service Program for Children starting this June.

Free meals will be made available to all children ages one to 18 at the Austintown Elementary School, 245 Idaho Road-Lynn Kirk Loop.

Meals will be served Monday through Friday from June 4th to August 17th.

Breakfast will be served from 7:45 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and lunch from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

If you have any questions about the program you can contact Alexis Weber, RDN, LD, Food Service Director at 330-797-3900 at ext. 2032 for more information.