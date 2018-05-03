Recycling Events: Appliances, electronics, chemicals, tires

If you don't know already, some of those unwanted items you found during spring cleaning aren't supposed to be put at the curb for the garbage truck.

Items such as tires, chemicals, electronics, and appliances can be recycled and the Mahoning County Green Team has a series of events in the coming months where you can take those items.

A fee will be charged for some items and some events are only open to members of the community in which they are held.

Some of those events will be held this weekend.

Coitsville Spring Cleanup, Coitsville Township

Through Sunday, May 6, 2018

8:00 AM - 4:00 PM

3711 McCartney Rd

Coitsville Township Administration Bldg.

Lowellville, OH 44436

OPEN TO COITSVILLE TOWNSHIP RESIDENTS.

APPLIANCE RECYCLING:

Accepting these items: dehumidifiers, air conditioners, refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, stoves, hot water heaters, water softeners and anything made mostly of metal.

TIRE RECYCLING:

There will be a charge of $3 per tire.

*NOTE* WE WILL NOT ACCEPT HAZARDOUS MATERIALS

Please contact Coitsville Township for more information at (330) 536-6420.

Combined Electronics and Appliance Recycling Drive, Struthers

Saturday, May 5, 2018

9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Parking Lot at Euclid Ave. & Spring St.

Struthers, OH 44471

OPEN ONLY TO MAHONING COUNTY RESIDENTS AND SMALL BUSINESSES

ELECTRONICS RECYCLING

Accepting these items: computers, monitors, TVs, stereos, cell phones, telephones, cameras, desktop copiers, fax machines, printers, DVD players, VCRs, miscellaneous cords, etc.

RATES:

All monitors and TVs will have a fee for processing.

APPLIANCE RECYCLING:

Accepting these items: dehumidifiers, air conditioners, refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, stoves, hot water heaters, water softeners and anything made mostly of metal. No charge for Freon removal; no limit of units.

Please contact the City of Struthers for more information and pricing at (330) 755-2181 x 138

Paper Shredding Event, Shepherd of the Valley

Saturday, May 5, 2018

9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

301 W. Western Reserve Rd.

Shepherd of the Valley

Poland, OH 444514

Participate in the shredding event:

Gather & box up materials that you want to shred. Bring up to 5 banker-sized boxes to shredding event. Staples, paper clips, spiral notebooks and rubber bands are all acceptable to shred.

Non-permitted materials:

Plastic Cardboard or cardboard boxes Plastic bags 3-ring binders Vinyl Metal Media such as CDs, DVDs & VCRs.

What to expect when you arrive:

Volunteers will direct traffic & assist with off-loading boxes. All materials will be shredded on site by a NAID certified agent. You may stay to watch your materials being shredded & enjoy free refreshments.

For more Information call (330) 726-7110.

Tire Recycling Drive, Youngstown

Saturday, May 5, 2018

9:00 AM - 2:00 PM

229 E. Front St.

Covelli Centre

Youngstown, OH 44503

RATES

First ten (10) passenger tires, per car, FREE.

Additional tires $2 each.

Passenger tires with rims accepted at no additional charge.

Semi tires are $10 each.

Agricultural tires are $20 each.

PLEASE NOTE: It is against Ohio Law for persons to transport more than 10 tires without a license. Community cleanup tires will not be charged if you call ahead.

NO COMMERCIAL/BUSINESS DROP-OFF'S ACCEPTED

For more information contact Green Youngstown at (330) 744-7526 or email at recycle@youngstownohio.gov.

Appliance Recycling Drive, Goshen Township

Saturday, May 12, 2018

8:00 AM - 4:00 PM

12649 Seacrist Rd.

Township Recycling

Salem, OH 44460

OPEN TO MAHONING COUNTY RESIDENTS AND SMALL BUSINESS

Accepting these items: dehumidifiers, air conditioners, refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, stoves, hot water heaters, water softeners and anything made mostly of metal. No charge for Freon removal; no limit of units.

Please contact Goshen Township Recycling for more information at (330) 205-4204.

Combined Electronics and Appliance Recycling Drive, Youngstown

Saturday, May 12, 2018

9:00 AM - 2:00 PM

229 E. Front St.

Covelli Centre

Youngstown, OH 44503

OPEN ONLY TO MAHONING COUNTY RESIDENTS AND SMALL BUSINESSES

ELECTRONICS RECYCLING:

Accepting these items: computers, monitors, TVs, stereos, cell phones, telephones, cameras, desktop copiers, fax machines, printers, DVD players, VCRs, miscellaneous cords, etc.

RATES:

One (1) Free TV/Monitor Per Household

Additional TVs & Monitors $2/inch

All Other Items Free

APPLIANCE RECYCLING:

Accepting these items: dehumidifiers, air conditioners, microwaves, refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, stoves, and anything made mostly of metal. No charge for Freon removal; no limit of units.

For more information contact Green Youngstown at (330) 744-7526 or email at recycle@youngstownohio.gov.

Hazardous Waste Collection, Canfield Fairgrounds

Saturday, May 19, 2018

9 AM - 3 PM

Canfield Fairgrounds, SR 46, Gate 9

MAHONING COUNTY HOUSEHOLDS ONLY | NO BUSINESSES

Only accepting these items.

Acids Adhesives/Tar Aerosol Cans Antifreeze Asbestos (double-bagged) Automotive Fluids Bleach Batteries (Car & Household) Caulks Fire Extinguishers Fluorescent Bulbs Fuels Greases Herbicides Household Cleaners Insecticides Lighter Fluid Mercury Oil Based Paint Pesticides Photo Chemicals Poisons Pool Chemicals Propane Cylinders Shellac Solvents Stains Thinners Used Motor Oil Varnish Wood Preservatives

NO EXPLOSIVES - NO PHARMACEUTICALS

NOTE: There will be a 5-gallon limit on all containers. Latex paint will not be accepted. Dispose of water based paint by hardening with sand or cat litter and placing with regular household waste.

Please Observe the Following Times

If Your Last Name Begins With...

A-F 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM

G-N 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

O-Z 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Appliance Recycling Drive, Canfield Township

Saturday, June 2, 2018

10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

7265 Columbiana-Canfield Rd.

Canfield Fairgrounds Gate 9

Canfield, OH 44406

OPEN TO MAHONING COUNTY RESIDENTS AND SMALL BUSINESS

Accepting these items: dehumidifiers, air conditioners, refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, stoves, hot water heaters, water softeners and anything made mostly of metal. No charge for Freon removal; no limit of units.

Please contact Canfield Township for more information at (330) 533-4239.

Combined Electronics and Appliance Recycling Drive, New Middletown

Saturday, June 9, 2018

10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

10711 Main St.

New Middletown Village Hall

New Middletown, OH 44442

OPEN ONLY TO MAHONING COUNTY RESIDENTS AND SMALL BUSINESSES

ELECTRONICS RECYCLING:

Accepting these items: computers, monitors, TVs, stereos, cell phones, telephones, cameras, desktop copiers, fax machines, printers, DVD players, VCRs, miscellaneous cords, etc.

RATES:

All monitors and TVs will have a fee for processing.

APPLIANCE RECYCLING:

Accepting these items: dehumidifiers, air conditioners, refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, stoves, hot water heaters, water softeners and anything made mostly of metal. No charge for Freon removal; no limit of units.

Contact New Middletown Village for more information and pricing at (330) 542-2846