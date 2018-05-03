Recycling Events: Appliances, electronics, chemicals, tires - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Recycling Events: Appliances, electronics, chemicals, tires

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

If you don't know already, some of those unwanted items you found during spring cleaning aren't supposed to be put at the curb for the garbage truck.

Items such as tires, chemicals, electronics, and appliances can be recycled and the Mahoning County Green Team has a series of events in the coming months where you can take those items.

A fee will be charged for some items and some events are only open to members of the community in which they are held.

Some of those events will be held this weekend.

Coitsville Spring Cleanup, Coitsville Township

  • Through Sunday, May 6, 2018

8:00 AM - 4:00 PM

3711 McCartney Rd

Coitsville Township Administration Bldg.

Lowellville, OH 44436

OPEN TO COITSVILLE TOWNSHIP RESIDENTS.

APPLIANCE RECYCLING:

Accepting these items: dehumidifiers, air conditioners, refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, stoves, hot water heaters, water softeners and anything made mostly of metal.

TIRE RECYCLING:

There will be a charge of $3 per tire.

*NOTE* WE WILL NOT ACCEPT HAZARDOUS MATERIALS

Please contact Coitsville Township for more information at (330) 536-6420.

Combined Electronics and Appliance Recycling Drive, Struthers

  • Saturday, May 5, 2018

9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Parking Lot at Euclid Ave. & Spring St.

Struthers, OH 44471

OPEN ONLY TO MAHONING COUNTY RESIDENTS AND SMALL BUSINESSES

ELECTRONICS RECYCLING

Accepting these items: computers, monitors, TVs, stereos, cell phones, telephones, cameras, desktop copiers, fax machines, printers, DVD players, VCRs, miscellaneous cords, etc.

RATES:

All monitors and TVs will have a fee for processing.

APPLIANCE RECYCLING:

Accepting these items: dehumidifiers, air conditioners, refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, stoves, hot water heaters, water softeners and anything made mostly of metal. No charge for Freon removal; no limit of units.

Please contact the City of Struthers for more information and pricing at (330) 755-2181 x 138

Paper Shredding Event, Shepherd of the Valley

  • Saturday, May 5, 2018

9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

301 W. Western Reserve Rd.

Shepherd of the Valley

Poland, OH 444514

Participate in the shredding event:

Gather & box up materials that you want to shred.

Bring up to 5 banker-sized boxes to shredding event.

Staples, paper clips, spiral notebooks and rubber bands are all acceptable to shred.

Non-permitted materials:

Plastic

Cardboard or cardboard boxes

Plastic bags

3-ring binders

Vinyl

Metal

Media such as CDs, DVDs & VCRs.

What to expect when you arrive:

Volunteers will direct traffic & assist with off-loading boxes.

All materials will be shredded on site by a NAID certified agent.

You may stay to watch your materials being shredded & enjoy free refreshments.

For more Information call (330) 726-7110.

Tire Recycling Drive, Youngstown

  • Saturday, May 5, 2018

9:00 AM - 2:00 PM

229 E. Front St.

Covelli Centre

Youngstown, OH 44503

RATES

First ten (10) passenger tires, per car, FREE.

Additional tires $2 each.

Passenger tires with rims accepted at no additional charge.

Semi tires are $10 each.

Agricultural tires are $20 each.

PLEASE NOTE: It is against Ohio Law for persons to transport more than 10 tires without a license. Community cleanup tires will not be charged if you call ahead.

NO COMMERCIAL/BUSINESS DROP-OFF'S ACCEPTED

For more information contact Green Youngstown at (330) 744-7526 or email at recycle@youngstownohio.gov.

Appliance Recycling Drive, Goshen Township

  • Saturday, May 12, 2018

8:00 AM - 4:00 PM

12649 Seacrist Rd.

Township Recycling

Salem, OH 44460

OPEN TO MAHONING COUNTY RESIDENTS AND SMALL BUSINESS

Accepting these items: dehumidifiers, air conditioners, refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, stoves, hot water heaters, water softeners and anything made mostly of metal. No charge for Freon removal; no limit of units.

Please contact Goshen Township Recycling for more information at (330) 205-4204.

Combined Electronics and Appliance Recycling Drive, Youngstown

  • Saturday, May 12, 2018

9:00 AM - 2:00 PM

229 E. Front St.

Covelli Centre

Youngstown, OH 44503

OPEN ONLY TO MAHONING COUNTY RESIDENTS AND SMALL BUSINESSES

ELECTRONICS RECYCLING:

Accepting these items: computers, monitors, TVs, stereos, cell phones, telephones, cameras, desktop copiers, fax machines, printers, DVD players, VCRs, miscellaneous cords, etc.

RATES:

One (1) Free TV/Monitor Per Household

Additional TVs & Monitors $2/inch

All Other Items Free

APPLIANCE RECYCLING:

Accepting these items: dehumidifiers, air conditioners, microwaves, refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, stoves, and anything made mostly of metal. No charge for Freon removal; no limit of units.

For more information contact Green Youngstown at (330) 744-7526 or email at recycle@youngstownohio.gov.

Hazardous Waste Collection, Canfield Fairgrounds

  • Saturday, May 19, 2018

9 AM - 3 PM

Canfield Fairgrounds, SR 46, Gate 9

MAHONING COUNTY HOUSEHOLDS ONLY | NO BUSINESSES

Only accepting these items.

Acids

Adhesives/Tar

Aerosol Cans

Antifreeze

Asbestos

(double-bagged)

Automotive Fluids

Bleach

Batteries (Car &

Household)

Caulks

Fire Extinguishers

Fluorescent Bulbs

Fuels

Greases

Herbicides

Household Cleaners

Insecticides

Lighter Fluid

Mercury

Oil Based Paint

Pesticides

Photo Chemicals

Poisons

Pool Chemicals

Propane Cylinders

Shellac

Solvents

Stains

Thinners

Used Motor Oil

Varnish

Wood Preservatives

NO EXPLOSIVES - NO PHARMACEUTICALS

NOTE: There will be a 5-gallon limit on all containers. Latex paint will not be accepted. Dispose of water based paint by hardening with sand or cat litter and placing with regular household waste.

Please Observe the Following Times

If Your Last Name Begins With...

A-F 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM

G-N 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

O-Z 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Appliance Recycling Drive, Canfield Township

  • Saturday, June 2, 2018

10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

7265 Columbiana-Canfield Rd.

Canfield Fairgrounds Gate 9

Canfield, OH 44406

OPEN TO MAHONING COUNTY RESIDENTS AND SMALL BUSINESS

Accepting these items: dehumidifiers, air conditioners, refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, stoves, hot water heaters, water softeners and anything made mostly of metal. No charge for Freon removal; no limit of units.

Please contact Canfield Township for more information at (330) 533-4239.

Combined Electronics and Appliance Recycling Drive, New Middletown

  • Saturday, June 9, 2018

10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

10711 Main St.

New Middletown Village Hall

New Middletown, OH 44442

OPEN ONLY TO MAHONING COUNTY RESIDENTS AND SMALL BUSINESSES

ELECTRONICS RECYCLING:

Accepting these items: computers, monitors, TVs, stereos, cell phones, telephones, cameras, desktop copiers, fax machines, printers, DVD players, VCRs, miscellaneous cords, etc.

RATES:

All monitors and TVs will have a fee for processing.

APPLIANCE RECYCLING:

Accepting these items: dehumidifiers, air conditioners, refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, stoves, hot water heaters, water softeners and anything made mostly of metal. No charge for Freon removal; no limit of units.

Contact New Middletown Village for more information and pricing at (330) 542-2846

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Hawaii volcano eruption costs tourism industry millions

    Hawaii volcano eruption costs tourism industry millions

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 1:53 PM EDT2018-05-16 17:53:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...
    A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's...More >>
    A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's summit.More >>

  • AT&T chief lobbyist out after hiring of Trump attorney Cohen

    AT&T chief lobbyist out after hiring of Trump attorney Cohen

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 10:33 AM EDT2018-05-15 14:33:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). FILE - In this March 22, 2018 file photo, AT&amp;T CEO Randall Stephenson leaves the federal courthouse in Washington. Stephenson says the company made a “big mistake” in hiring President Donald Trump’s attorney Michael Co...(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). FILE - In this March 22, 2018 file photo, AT&amp;T CEO Randall Stephenson leaves the federal courthouse in Washington. Stephenson says the company made a “big mistake” in hiring President Donald Trump’s attorney Michael Co...
    The chief lobbyist for AT&T is leaving the company after hiring of President Donald Trump's attorney Michael Cohen as a political consultant.More >>
    The chief lobbyist for AT&T is leaving the company after hiring of President Donald Trump's attorney Michael Cohen as a political consultant.More >>

  • Markle seeks respect for dad after report he'll skip wedding

    Markle seeks respect for dad after report he'll skip wedding

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 7:04 AM EDT2018-05-15 11:04:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Flags fly in front of the castle in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Satu...(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Flags fly in front of the castle in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Satu...
    Kensington Palace says Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are requesting "understanding and respect" for Markle's father after a celebrity news site reported he would not be coming to the royal wedding to...More >>
    Kensington Palace says Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are requesting "understanding and respect" for Markle's father after a celebrity news site reported he would not be coming to the royal wedding to walk his daughter down the aisle.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms