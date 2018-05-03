Youngstown boy gets dream job as Cavs junior sports reporter

Twelve-year-old Tre Jones wants to be a sports reporter when he grows up, but the Youngstown boy didn't have to wait long to see his dreams come true. He has spent the past season as a junior reporter for the Cleveland Cavaliers.



A little height difference didn't stop Youngstown's Tre Jones from getting his questions into the ears of some of the biggest NBA stars on the Cavs team, including JR Smith.



"I asked him what was his favorite tattoo, 'cause he has a lot of tattoos and he said the ones on his ribs 'cause those have his daughters names on it," Jones said.



In fact, as one of five junior reporters, Tre has taken his role with the Cavs very seriously. "My parents tell me to smile more and I'm always trying to be more serious like I see on tv," said Jones.



The exclusive program allows the now 12-year-old the opportunity to interview players at practice, be on the jumbotron during games, and even work alongside professional sports reporters.



"For my first game, I got to go to the press conference. After the press conference was done, I chilled on the Cavs bench for a while," said Jones.



And while the big reporters from ESPN and other sports networks asked their questions, Tre raised his hand in the press conference too. "Coach Lue didn't pick on me. But after everyone was done he called my name. I was shocked he knew my name. He said, 'Tre, do you have a question?' And I said, 'Yes, what is your confidence in this game?' And he said he's really confident and he thinks he's confident he's gonna get a win."



While the press conference is behind the scenes, there's a good chance you've seen Tre on national television. He's the star of the Cavs Training Academy commercials.



Jones says shooting the commercial was easy until they had him shoot some hoops.



"When they told me to try to miss one I just kept making it and making it. So they threw the ball up there to make it look like I missed it," said Jones.



Behind the spotlight, Tre has done some analysis too and he wasn't afraid to share his two cents for us for tonight's playoff game.



"Pass the ball more and don't take as many threes as they normally do. And don't wait 'til the clock hits 10," said Jones.



With his junior reporting career wrapped up for the year with the wine and gold, He'll be watching his new buddies on the court, cheering them on every step of the way.