H.S. softball and baseball scores (5/2/18)

Softball 

Mooney 10 Hubbard 6

Lakeview 2 Ursuline 11

Jackson Milton 5 Mineral Ridge 6

Windham 11 Chalker 0 | Game #1

Windham 12 Chalker 0 | Game #2

Springfield 1 McDonald 0 | F8

Girard 0 Champion 14

Baseball

Girard 6 Ursuline 7

Western Reserve 16 Waterloo 2

Sebring 8 Lowellville 9

Newton Falls 4 Mineral Ridge 1

Jefferson 0 Niles 9

Howland 1 Mooney 10

Harding 0 Canfield 10

