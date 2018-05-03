Report: Nine charges dropped in Former Niles Mayor's corruption case

The corruption trial against former Niles Mayor Ralph Infante continued Thursday after the prosecution rested their case with a judge dismissing several charges.

Infante, who faced a nearly 41 count indictment including allegations of bribery, theft in office and more, has been on trial for more than eight days.

According to our print partner The Vindicator, Judge Patricia Cosgrove dismissed a total of nine charges following a request from the special prosecutor on the case.

The Vindicator reports that Prosecutor Dan Kasaris from the Attorney General's Office asked the judge to dismiss counts based on witness testimony that did not match what was told to investigators previously.

In addition, Judge Cosgrove reportedly dismissed several charges based on insufficient evidence.

On Wednesday, damaging testimony against the former mayor from a former Niles city employee came from Scott Schaffer, a former water department worker. He told the court that he had offered the mayor $1,800 to get a job with the city, but said Infante told him that was a little low. Schaffer said he raised his offer to $2,500 and the mayor said OK.

Schaffer went on to testify that he also paid Infante $3,000 for a job for his girlfriend, and later got her a promotion by purchasing a television and an air conditioner for Infante's ITAM Club in Girard.

Schaffer was also facing charges of theft in office before he agreed to become a cooperating witness and turned state evidence. Schaffer said when he got worried about the investigation, and possibly being convicted, he went to Infante, and the mayor allegedly told him, "Don't worry about it. I own the judges in this town. They ain't got a thing. It will go away," Schaffer testified.

Attorneys for Infante are now arguing the case.