Senators demand Dept. of Education help students from ITT Tech

Twelve Senators joined together Thursday to demand that the Department of Education use all available means to help students affected by the 2016 closure of ITT Tech.

More than 3,000 students across the nine campuses in Ohio were affected.

Many students have financial debts or went through difficulty transferring school credits.

The department froze its investigation into ITT Tech's fraudulent behaviors and even suspended the rules put in place after the closure to protect students.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown is calling this unacceptable. Brown says the Department must take swift action to help Ohio students.

"ITT Tech's unfair and often fraudulent practices left thousands of students with worthless degrees or credits, limited job prospects, and tens of thousands of dollars in loan debt. We have a responsibility to assist these students who did nothing wrong. The Department of Education needs to step up and use every resource available to protect our students and make sure this never happens again," says Brown.

According to a press release from Brown's office, the letter to Secretary DeVos was signed by Brown, along with U.S. Senators Joe Donnelly (D-IN), Dick Durbin (D-IL), Tom Carper (D-DE), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Bill Nelson (D-FL), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Ed Markey (D-MA), Catherine Cortez-Masto (D-NV), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Patty Murray (D-WA), and Kamala Harris (D-CA).