DeWine stops in Columbiana County for final push in governor's race

Only five days until the Primary Election and candidate for Governor Mike DeWine and running mate Jon Husted are making a final tour around the state.

Their final push for votes kicked off in Columbiana County.

"This is a ticket of people who have done things. We've made a difference," said DeWine.

Standing before a small room of supporters at the Spread Eagle Tavern in Hanoverton, DeWine and Husted kicked-off what they call their Rock Solid Conservative Tour.

The two candidates pushed their message. One was the drug epidemic.

"We have a 12 point action plan in regard to the drug problem. You can look it up, pull it down on our web page," said DeWine. "One of the things we are going to do is put a focus on prevention."

Another focus of their message was education.

"We want to make sure that kids all across this state know they can live the American dream and there is going to be opportunity for them at the end of that road for them here in Ohio," said Husted.

The pair also asked that they're recognized for the action they've already taken on issues like the right to life.

"I was in the United States Senate and wrote the Unborn Victims of Violence Act, a bill that for the first time recognized when a pregnant woman is attacked there are actually two separate victims," said DeWine.

Afterward, the two spent time meeting and greeting.

Before DeWine and Husted headed off to their next stop, they took a few questions from the media regarding the aggressive campaign ads between his campaign and current Lt. Governor Mary Taylor.

"I've said throughout this campaign that if our opponent will take down her ads that are talking about us, we will be more than happy to take our ads down that are taking about her," said DeWine. "We started with a very, very positive ad. Sixty-second ad that was narrated by my wife, Fran. We talked about what we want to do and where we want to take the state. So we would be very happy to get back to that, but in politics, in campaigns, you find that if you're attacked and you do not respond at all you can't unilaterally disarm and so we have to respond back."

21 News reached out to Mary Taylor's campaign for a response. Communications Director Michael Duchesne said, "Mike DeWine refuses to debate Mary Taylor because he knows he can't hide from his 42-year liberal record. So we are reminding voters of the facts." Duchesne went on to say, "His (DeWine's) ads are filled with lies and slander. When he tells you he'll take his attack ads down, what he really means is I'll stop lying about Mary Taylor if she stops telling the truth about me."