Sen. Rand Paul to campaign with Ohio Republican candidate

LOVELAND, Ohio (AP) - Kentucky U.S. Sen. Rand Paul will campaign in Ohio with a Republican candidate in the May 8 Senate primary.

Paul joins Mike Gibbons on Thursday afternoon in the Cincinnati suburb of Loveland.

Gibbons is a Cleveland investment banker who helped raise funds for Republican Donald Trump's presidential bid. The president is backing U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci (ruh-NAY'-see). Gibbons calls himself the "conservative outsider" in the race and has a campaign commercial that says he will help Trump "drain the swamp" in Washington.

There are three other GOP candidates in the Senate primary, with the winner taking on two-term incumbent Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown this fall

Paul was among the early GOP presidential challengers in 2016 before he dropped his bid and won re-election to his second Senate term.

