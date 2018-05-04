Police investigating robbery near YSU campus

Youngstown State University students are being warned about a robbery near campus Friday afternoon.

According to an alert sent out by the university, a robbery happened sometime this afternoon at the McDonald's location on Fifth Avenue.

Officials say the victim was selling "items" when a suspect produced a gun and took property.

According to the alert, the suspect drove away from the scene in a gray Aztec vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back to wfmj.com for updates.