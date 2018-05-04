Quiet Weather, Lower Humidity To Start Weekend - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Quiet Weather, Lower Humidity To Start Weekend

By Eric Wilhelm, Chief Meteorologist
In the wake of Friday afternoon's heavy thunderstorms, calmer weather will be the rule as the first weekend of May gets started. Sunshine will be dimmed by a veil of high clouds at times Saturday. Compared to the end of the work week, it will be quite a bit less humid. 

The next cold front will swing across eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania Sunday afternoon and we expect a scattering of showers and thunderstorms. A cool but pleasant air mass will be found behind the front Sunday night and Monday. Sunshine will be the rule during the first half of next week. 

