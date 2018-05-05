Ohio Governor Candidate Schiavoni takes part in early voting

Candidate for Ohio Governor, Joe Schiavoni, and his wife took part in early voting Saturday morning at Mahoning County Board of Elections.

Schiavoni says every vote counts and it's important to treat every voter as an individual.

He says his final plan is to make sure voters know he's willing to work hard for them.

"Talking to people about what's important to them, and then driving a message that there is somebody out there that's listening and is willing to work for them," said Schiavoni.

He says hard work and honesty have been the key to his campaign, but now it's time to drive those principals home.