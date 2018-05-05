H.S. baseball scores (5/4/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. baseball scores (5/4/18)

Baseball 

South Range 4 Mooney 11

North Canton Hoover 2 Ursuline 0 

