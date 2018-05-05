A Sunday storm possible, but sunshine will kick off the workweek!

After a cloudy night, Sunday will begin in the with clouds and temperatures in the low 50's, by the afternoon temperatures will climb near 70°. Clouds will persist for a majority of the day, and showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon and early evening.

Clouds will begin clearing on Sunday night and the workweek will begin on a sunny note which will last through mid-week!

Though Monday will be sunny, it will be a bit chillier with temperatures only climbing to the low 60's. The next few days, however, temperatures will make it back into the 70's.

Showers and storms will be possible during the second half of the week.