Cordray makes last minute campaign rounds with a stop in Youngstown

By Caroline Collins, Weekend Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The May 8th Ohio primary election is near.  

Ohio Governor Democratic candidate Rich Cordray is taking part in some last minute campaign efforts.

He made a stop in Youngstown Saturday afternoon to speak to a small group of supporters.

Cordray said he and running mate, Betty Sutton, are most concerned about affordable health care, better education and spreading out economic opportunities across the state.

A big concern in Youngstown is the school district and how it's been taken over by the state.

Cordray said he disagrees with the state takeovers put in place by Governor John Kasich.

"It is not clear to me that that would be any better, it could easily be worse," said Cordray "It deprives people in this community of their voice over how to run the school district. And the way they have run charter schools at the state level where they have had no accountability. millions of dollars have been lost, doesn't give me confidence in having them take over our public school districts across the state."

Before stopping in Youngstown, he visited Cleveland and Lorain.

He'll make a few other stops in the Buckey State on Sunday.

