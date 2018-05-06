Mercy Health offering free health screenings Thursday

Mercy Health Day is coming up on Thursday, giving people a chance for free health screenings at the Covelli Centre.

This year's event will feature at least 116 vendors, providing a variety of services. In the past, this event's focused on women's heart health, but this year they're expanding the focus. Coordinator of the event Ali Wisenall said they're hoping to reach more people this way.

"We have rebranded that and transformed it, so we're focusing on total health and wellness," Wisenall said. "Focusing on services for mind body and spirit, so we have free screenings that include blood pressure screening, we do free skin cancer screening and more."

The free services — along with free parking — will run from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Thursday at the Covelli Centre.