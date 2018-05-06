Taylor Swift visits 8-year-old fan in Phoenix burn unit

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

'I heard angels': Henson details how she fell for her fiance

President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without them

Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election

Unapologetic Trump Jr.: Not troubled that I met with Russian

President Donald Trump is hammering California for its so-called sanctuary immigration policies

Trump rails against California for its immigration policies

Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30s

As the midterm congressional primaries heat up amid warnings of Russian hacking, 1 in 5 Americans will be casting their ballots on machines that do not produce a paper record of their votes.

(AP Photo/David Goldman, File). FILE - This Oct. 19, 2017, file photo shows a new voting machine which prints a paper record on display at a polling site in Conyers, Ga. Georgia officials have estimated it could cost over $100 million to adopt the mach...

Sea otters have come back from the brink of extinction along Alaska's Panhandle but fishermen who target shellfish are seeking relief from their voracious appetites.

(AP Photo/Dan Joling, File). In this May 21, 2016 file photo, a northern sea otter floats on its back while crushing a clam shell with its teeth in the small boat harbor at Seward, Alaska. Sea otters, once wiped out by hunting along Alaska's Panhandle,...

Two Iowa women who lost limbs when they were struck while trying to climb through trains that were blocking the road are suing the railroad for allegedly ignoring a safety hazard that's left a trail of horrific injuries.

Amputees sue railroad in Iowa, saying it creates danger

Lawyers say the $500 million settlement between Michigan State University and hundreds of Larry Nassar's victims will be divided up after weighing many factors, such as the date and victim's age when the sexual assaults occurred.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File). FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar, 54, appears in court for a plea hearing in Lansing, Mich. Michigan State University announced Wednesday, May 16, 2018, that it has reached a $500 million settleme...

A New Jersey prosecutor's office says the crash of a dump truck and a school bus taking children to a field trip has killed multiple people.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Emergency personnel work at the scene of a school bus and dump truck collision, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018.

The Latest: 38 students, 7 adults on school bus that crashed

PHOENIX (AP) - Taylor Swift surprised an 8-year-old girl at the Phoenix hospital where she has been recovering from devastating burns.

The Arizona Republic reports the pop star showed up unannounced Saturday at the Arizona Burn Center to see Isabella McCune.

The girl's family made a video on Wednesday of her asking for Swift to visit because she couldn't leave the hospital for the singer's concert next week.

Swift stayed for about 20 minutes. She signed autographs and gifted Isabella with a bag of merchandise from her concert tour.

The McCune family says Isabella suffered third-degree burns over 65 percent of her body when a fire erupted at a neighborhood party on St. Patrick's Day in March.

The girl says hugs sometimes hurt but asked for one from Swift.

