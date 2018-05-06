Taylor Swift visits 8-year-old fan in Phoenix burn unit - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Taylor Swift visits 8-year-old fan in Phoenix burn unit

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Latest: 38 students, 7 adults on school bus that crashed

    The Latest: 38 students, 7 adults on school bus that crashed

    Thursday, May 17 2018 4:45 PM EDT2018-05-17 20:45:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Emergency personnel work at the scene of a school bus and dump truck collision, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Emergency personnel work at the scene of a school bus and dump truck collision, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018.
    A New Jersey prosecutor's office says the crash of a dump truck and a school bus taking children to a field trip has killed multiple people.More >>
    A New Jersey prosecutor's office says the crash of a dump truck and a school bus taking children to a field trip has killed multiple people.More >>

  • $500M settlement in Nassar case won't be shared equally

    $500M settlement in Nassar case won't be shared equally

    Thursday, May 17 2018 4:45 PM EDT2018-05-17 20:45:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File). FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar, 54, appears in court for a plea hearing in Lansing, Mich. Michigan State University announced Wednesday, May 16, 2018, that it has reached a $500 million settleme...(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File). FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar, 54, appears in court for a plea hearing in Lansing, Mich. Michigan State University announced Wednesday, May 16, 2018, that it has reached a $500 million settleme...
    Lawyers say the $500 million settlement between Michigan State University and hundreds of Larry Nassar's victims will be divided up after weighing many factors, such as the date and victim's age when the sexual...More >>
    Lawyers say the $500 million settlement between Michigan State University and hundreds of Larry Nassar's victims will be divided up after weighing many factors, such as the date and victim's age when the sexual assaults occurred.More >>

  • Amputees sue railroad in Iowa, saying it creates danger

    Amputees sue railroad in Iowa, saying it creates danger

    Thursday, May 17 2018 4:45 PM EDT2018-05-17 20:45:22 GMT
    Two Iowa women who lost limbs when they were struck while trying to climb through trains that were blocking the road are suing the railroad for allegedly ignoring a safety hazard that's left a trail of horrific...More >>
    Two Iowa women who lost limbs when they were struck while trying to climb through trains that were blocking the road are suing the railroad for allegedly ignoring a safety hazard that's left a trail of horrific injuries.More >>
    •   

PHOENIX (AP) - Taylor Swift surprised an 8-year-old girl at the Phoenix hospital where she has been recovering from devastating burns.

The Arizona Republic reports the pop star showed up unannounced Saturday at the Arizona Burn Center to see Isabella McCune.

The girl's family made a video on Wednesday of her asking for Swift to visit because she couldn't leave the hospital for the singer's concert next week.

Swift stayed for about 20 minutes. She signed autographs and gifted Isabella with a bag of merchandise from her concert tour.

The McCune family says Isabella suffered third-degree burns over 65 percent of her body when a fire erupted at a neighborhood party on St. Patrick's Day in March.

The girl says hugs sometimes hurt but asked for one from Swift.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Hawaii volcano eruption costs tourism industry millions

    Hawaii volcano eruption costs tourism industry millions

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 1:53 PM EDT2018-05-16 17:53:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...
    A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's...More >>
    A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's summit.More >>

  • AT&T chief lobbyist out after hiring of Trump attorney Cohen

    AT&T chief lobbyist out after hiring of Trump attorney Cohen

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 10:33 AM EDT2018-05-15 14:33:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). FILE - In this March 22, 2018 file photo, AT&amp;T CEO Randall Stephenson leaves the federal courthouse in Washington. Stephenson says the company made a “big mistake” in hiring President Donald Trump’s attorney Michael Co...(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). FILE - In this March 22, 2018 file photo, AT&amp;T CEO Randall Stephenson leaves the federal courthouse in Washington. Stephenson says the company made a “big mistake” in hiring President Donald Trump’s attorney Michael Co...
    The chief lobbyist for AT&T is leaving the company after hiring of President Donald Trump's attorney Michael Cohen as a political consultant.More >>
    The chief lobbyist for AT&T is leaving the company after hiring of President Donald Trump's attorney Michael Cohen as a political consultant.More >>

  • Markle seeks respect for dad after report he'll skip wedding

    Markle seeks respect for dad after report he'll skip wedding

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 7:04 AM EDT2018-05-15 11:04:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Flags fly in front of the castle in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Satu...(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Flags fly in front of the castle in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Satu...
    Kensington Palace says Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are requesting "understanding and respect" for Markle's father after a celebrity news site reported he would not be coming to the royal wedding to...More >>
    Kensington Palace says Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are requesting "understanding and respect" for Markle's father after a celebrity news site reported he would not be coming to the royal wedding to walk his daughter down the aisle.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms