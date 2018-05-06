Taylor Swift visits 8-year-old fan in Phoenix burn unit

Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30sMore >>
Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30sMore >>
President Donald Trump is hammering California for its so-called sanctuary immigration policiesMore >>
President Donald Trump is hammering California for its so-called sanctuary immigration policiesMore >>
Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 electionMore >>
Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 electionMore >>
President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without themMore >>
President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without themMore >>
A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin HaydenMore >>
A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin HaydenMore >>
The White House says Melania Trump is hospitalized after undergoing a procedure to treat a benign kidney condition.More >>
The White House says Melania Trump is hospitalized after undergoing a procedure to treat a benign kidney condition.More >>
The last couple days, we've seen several reports of black bear sightings in communities across the Valley. Kenny Dukes was driving down North River Road in Howland with his girlfriend Wednesday when he saw one. "I'm like, that's a bear. That's a black bear, and I initially freaked out a second," said Dukes.More >>
The last couple days, we've seen several reports of black bear sightings in communities across the Valley. Kenny Dukes was driving down North River Road in Howland with his girlfriend Wednesday when he saw one. "I'm like, that's a bear. That's a black bear, and I initially freaked out a second," said Dukes.More >>
A Struthers police officer brought home man's best friend on Thursday, after several weeks of waiting to adopt him.More >>
A Struthers police officer brought home man's best friend on Thursday, after several weeks of waiting to adopt him.More >>
After nearly two months on unpaid leave, a Youngstown city employee is facing additional charges after being indicted by a Mahoning County Grand Jury.More >>
After nearly two months on unpaid leave, a Youngstown city employee is facing additional charges after being indicted by a Mahoning County Grand Jury.More >>
The officer at the center of an investigation into police force has been terminated from his position with the department.More >>
The officer at the center of an investigation into police force has been terminated from his position with the department.More >>