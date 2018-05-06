Voters eye Pennsylvania's wide-open, crowded US House races

By MARC LEVY

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania's perfect storm of new district boundaries, the most open seats in decades and Democrats' passionate anti-Trump fever has propelled a tidal wave of candidates into congressional primaries.

All told, 84 candidates are seeking Democratic or Republican party nominations for 18 seats in Pennsylvania's May 15 primary election. That's the most since 1984.

Primary races in the 5th, 7th and 13th Districts are so wide open that a candidate could win with far below 20 percent of the vote.

It's left voters to sort through crowded primaries.

Simply winning a drawing for first position on the ballot could provide a crucial edge to a candidate. Betsy Hower, Adams County's GOP chairwoman, says undecided voters often pick the first candidate name on the ballot if they don't know anybody.

