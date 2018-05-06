Cedar Point allows employees to have colorful hair, beards

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) - Cedar Point is doing away with some of its grooming guidelines for employees and allowing them to have colorful hair, beards, visible tattoos and more piercings.

A spokesman for the amusement park in Sandusky says many of these styles are becoming more normal.

Tony Clark tells The Sandusky Register that the changes also will allow the park to hire from a wider audience.

Cedar Point tries to hire about 5,000 people each year.

The park opens on Saturday with another new record-breaking roller coaster.

Steel Vengeance replaces the Mean Streak coaster. It tops 200 feet and will flip riders upside down.

Information from: Sandusky Register, http://www.sanduskyregister.com/cgi-bin/liveique.acgi$sch=frontpage?frontpage

