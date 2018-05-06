Combined no-hit bid for Yankees broken up by Indians in 8th

NEW YORK (AP) - Yonder Alonso's leadoff single in the eighth inning off Dellin Betances has ended the New York Yankees' bid for a combined no-hitter against the Cleveland Indians.

Alonso grounded a clean hit through an infield shift on the right side Sunday, just beyond second baseman Gleyber Torres. The rookie made a desperate dive to his backhand on the outfield grass, but couldn't reach the ball.

Until then, Aaron Hicks' clean leadoff single in the fifth off Cleveland starter Mike Clevinger was the only hit in a scoreless game. Yan Gomes and Tyler Naquin followed with consecutive singles off Betances to give the Indians a 1-0 lead.

Domingo German went the first six innings for the Yankees but was removed after throwing 84 pitches in his first major league start. His previous high this season was 61 pitches in relief Tuesday at Houston.

The 25-year-old rookie, who stepped into the rotation for injured Jordan Montgomery, struck out nine and walked two.

Betances fanned his first two batters in a 1-2-3 seventh. New York shortstop Didi Gregorius made a nice play to end the inning, backhanding Edwin Encarnacion's grounder deep in the hole and making a strong throw to first from the edge of the outfield grass.

German was aided by two fine plays from Torres, who made a sliding stop in the outfield and a spinning throw to first to rob Naquin of a hit in the fifth.

Four pitchers combined on a no-hitter for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night against the San Diego Padres in Mexico.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.