New partnership aims at helping addiction exposed children in Tr - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

New partnership aims at helping addiction exposed children in Trumbull County

Posted: Updated:
By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
Connect
WARREN, Ohio -

Two Trumbull County agencies are coming together with the help of federal grant money to help children affected by addiction. 

The Trumbull County Family Court and Trumbull County Children Services are collaborating to address the needs of children and families struggling with the substance use disorders. 

According to a release, 53 percent of the children brought into TCCS custody in 2017 had removal reasons involving parental substance abuse, which is up by 53 percent since 2015. In addition, 77 percent of the infants ordered to TCCS custody were due to substance abuse. 

Using a grant from the National Quality Improvement Center for Collaborative Community Court, funded by the United States Children's Bureau, Trumbull Family Court and Children Services hope to address parental Substance Abuse Disorder and the related increase in the number of children entering foster care.T

he Trumbull County Substance Use Disorder Engagement (T-SUDE) Initiative will make a Plan of Safe Care Development, take part in Cross-system Collaboration, and create a SUD Advocate position.

Their mission is stated as, "To improve Trumbull County's capacity to better serve families affected by SUDs by ensuring that Plans of Safe Care are developed for SUD impacted infants and children; through family advocacy and engagement; and by nurturing community-wide cross-system collaboration."

Trumbull County is one of only 15 locations nationwide to receive the grant. To be awarded the funding, applicants had to demonstrate an increase in infants with prenatal exposure, area treatment facilities with waiting lists for women, as well as a list of services that are available in the community to support families with substance abuse issues.

The sites chosen, including Trumbull County, will design, implement and test new and innovative approaches that meet the requirements of the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act. 

In addition, Trumbull County will also be able to provide data on initiatives and their effectiveness in order to help in the future. 

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Hawaii volcano eruption costs tourism industry millions

    Hawaii volcano eruption costs tourism industry millions

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 1:53 PM EDT2018-05-16 17:53:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...
    A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's...More >>
    A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's summit.More >>

  • AT&T chief lobbyist out after hiring of Trump attorney Cohen

    AT&T chief lobbyist out after hiring of Trump attorney Cohen

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 10:33 AM EDT2018-05-15 14:33:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). FILE - In this March 22, 2018 file photo, AT&amp;T CEO Randall Stephenson leaves the federal courthouse in Washington. Stephenson says the company made a “big mistake” in hiring President Donald Trump’s attorney Michael Co...(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). FILE - In this March 22, 2018 file photo, AT&amp;T CEO Randall Stephenson leaves the federal courthouse in Washington. Stephenson says the company made a “big mistake” in hiring President Donald Trump’s attorney Michael Co...
    The chief lobbyist for AT&T is leaving the company after hiring of President Donald Trump's attorney Michael Cohen as a political consultant.More >>
    The chief lobbyist for AT&T is leaving the company after hiring of President Donald Trump's attorney Michael Cohen as a political consultant.More >>

  • Markle seeks respect for dad after report he'll skip wedding

    Markle seeks respect for dad after report he'll skip wedding

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 7:04 AM EDT2018-05-15 11:04:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Flags fly in front of the castle in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Satu...(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Flags fly in front of the castle in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Satu...
    Kensington Palace says Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are requesting "understanding and respect" for Markle's father after a celebrity news site reported he would not be coming to the royal wedding to...More >>
    Kensington Palace says Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are requesting "understanding and respect" for Markle's father after a celebrity news site reported he would not be coming to the royal wedding to walk his daughter down the aisle.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms