New partnership aims at helping addiction exposed children in Trumbull County

Two Trumbull County agencies are coming together with the help of federal grant money to help children affected by addiction.

The Trumbull County Family Court and Trumbull County Children Services are collaborating to address the needs of children and families struggling with the substance use disorders.

According to a release, 53 percent of the children brought into TCCS custody in 2017 had removal reasons involving parental substance abuse, which is up by 53 percent since 2015. In addition, 77 percent of the infants ordered to TCCS custody were due to substance abuse.

Using a grant from the National Quality Improvement Center for Collaborative Community Court, funded by the United States Children's Bureau, Trumbull Family Court and Children Services hope to address parental Substance Abuse Disorder and the related increase in the number of children entering foster care.T

he Trumbull County Substance Use Disorder Engagement (T-SUDE) Initiative will make a Plan of Safe Care Development, take part in Cross-system Collaboration, and create a SUD Advocate position.

Their mission is stated as, "To improve Trumbull County's capacity to better serve families affected by SUDs by ensuring that Plans of Safe Care are developed for SUD impacted infants and children; through family advocacy and engagement; and by nurturing community-wide cross-system collaboration."

Trumbull County is one of only 15 locations nationwide to receive the grant. To be awarded the funding, applicants had to demonstrate an increase in infants with prenatal exposure, area treatment facilities with waiting lists for women, as well as a list of services that are available in the community to support families with substance abuse issues.

The sites chosen, including Trumbull County, will design, implement and test new and innovative approaches that meet the requirements of the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act.

In addition, Trumbull County will also be able to provide data on initiatives and their effectiveness in order to help in the future.