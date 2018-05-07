Rep. Tim Ryan endorsement mix up

Some Democrat voters are wondering why an ad from the Trumbull County Democratic Party appears to show Congressman Tim Ryan endorsing a candidate he did not endorse.

If you're a Democrat in Trumbull County, you might have received a postcard in the mail asking you to vote for candidates endorsed by the county party. The same ad was featured in a local paper on Sunday.

It says, "Rep. Tim Ryan encourages you to vote for endorsed Trumbull County Democrats." Among them, Lisha Pompili-Baumiller for county commissioner. But two weeks ago Ryan endorsed incumbent Frank Fuda.

"I'm not endorsing her. I'm endorsing Frank Fuda. It is a misrepresentation, but it got caught up in the party thing so it's not a big deal to me. Frank put ads out, I've endorsed him. People know we've been friends," said Rep. Ryan.

Trumbull County Party chairman Dan Polivka says they sent out the ad weeks before Ryan made his official endorsement of Fuda and the Congressman has, in the past, always provided a picture of himself to be used in county endorsement ads.

"He's been on this slate every year. He never once asked for his picture to be taken off this slate. He gave us permission for it and he paid $2,500 to go toward the mailing as every candidate signs a letter as a shared campaign," said Polivka.

So was the party wrong to use Ryan's picture when he didn't in fact, endorse one of the 13 candidates?

Voters will have their say Tuesday, May 8th at the ballot box.