Warren's Robins Theatre is offering seat sponsorships

The Robins Theatre in Warren is giving community members a chance to make their mark on the venue by sponsoring the refurbishment of a seat.

The venue plans to refurbish the nearly 1,500 seats in the theatre for opening night in early 2020.

All seat sponsorships are $289 per seat and will feature a metal plaque with a three-line inscription that will be permanently affixed to the seat, or seats, of the sponsor's choice.

The Friends of the Robins Theatre Foundation is making this possible and has applied to make all seat sponsorships a tax deductible.

Those interested can sponsor a seat through the theatre's website by clicking here.

There will also be a "Sponsor A Seat Day!" where people can make their sponsorship in person.

It will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Sunrise Inn at 510 E. Market St. in downtown Warren on Saturday, May 12.