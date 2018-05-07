H.S. baseball and softball scores (5/7/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. baseball and softball scores (5/7/18)

Baseball Tournament 

New Philadelphia 1 Boardman 7

East 0 Hoover 25

Baseball Regular Season

Mineral Ridge 13 Niles 2

Salem 0 Western Reserve 5

Lowellville 11 Jackson Milton 1

Crestview 10 Brookfield 0

Fitch 10 South Range 0

Softball Tournament

Southeast 3 Crestview 2

Rootstown 13 Mineral Ridge 12

United 19 Campbell 1

Conneaut 2 LaBrae 7

Lisbon 13 Wellsville 3

Softball Regular Season

Fitch 9 Howland 1

Ursuline 13 Boardman 1

Poland 0 Champion 13

Windham 8 Lordstown 12

Hubbard 13 Struthers 8

