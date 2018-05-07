Motorcyclist dies after hitting pothole then guardrail

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Authorities say a motorcyclist died after hitting a pothole and careening into a guardrail in Philadelphia.

Pennsylvania State Police say the 23-year-old Collegeville resident was riding his motorcycle on northbound Interstate 95 on Saturday when he lost control. WPVI-TV reports that he was taken to a hospital with severe head injuries and was later pronounced dead.

His name was not released.

