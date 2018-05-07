Dog wardens to conduct compliance checks in Mercer County

Dog wardens will be paying some Mercer County residents a visit to make sure their furry friends have all the current licenses and rabies vaccinations.

This will be taking place the week of May 21.

According to state law, all dogs three months or older must be licensed by the first of January every year.

Additionally, all dogs must be vaccinated for rabies.

If any violations are found, a dog owner can be hit with a maximum fine of $300 per violation, plus court costs.

For more information on how to license a dog, visit the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture's website by clicking here.