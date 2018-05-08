Vlajkovich leaves Harding after six years for Canton McKinley

Warren G. Harding boy's varsity basketball coach Andy Vlajkovich has announced his resignation from Warren City Schools

Vlajkovich coached the Raiders for six seasons, maintaining a 92-38 regular season record and 13-6 in post-season tournaments.

Vlajkovich made his decision to leave earlier this week for a

a position at Canton McKinley High School.



"Coach V and our student athletes brought many victories to Warren G. Harding High School over the past six seasons. His passion for our program and knowledge of the game will be missed and we wish Andy well in his new endeavor," said Superintendent SteveChiaro.



A search for the next Raider coach begins immediately and will be co-facilitated by Warren City Schools Athletic Director William Nicholson and Warren G. Harding High School Principal Dante Capers.