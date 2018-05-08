Great Groceries: Chocolate and Cream Cookies

Chocolate and Cream Cookies

2 cups flour

1/2 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. salt

10 chocolate sandwich cookies, processed into crumbs

2 sticks butter, softened

3/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup sugar

2 tsp. vanilla

2 eggs

14 chocolate sandwich cookies, roughly chopped



Preheat oven to 350º.

Sift together flour, baking soda and salt. Add in cookie crumbs; set aside. In a medium bowl, cream together butter and sugars until well blended. Beat in vanilla and eggs until light and creamy. Mix in dry ingredients until blended. Add in cookie chunks. Refrigerate dough for 1 hour.

Drop cookie dough 1 tablespoon at a time onto baking sheets lined with parchment paper. Bake for 15 to 17 minutes or until edges are lightly toasted. Cool for a few minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.