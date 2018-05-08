H.S. softball and baseball scores (5/8/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. softball and baseball scores (5/8/18)

Tournament - Softball 

Grand Valley 0 Champion 20

LaBrae 14 Newton Falls 2

Jackson Milton 1 Lisbon 11

Sebring 0 Western Reserve 13

Valley Christian 4 Lowellville 15

Leetonia 2 Wellsville 11

Southern 14 Louisville Aquinas 6

Newbury 0 McDonald 10

Warren JFK 2 Maplewood 8

Bloomfield 0 Lordstown 13

Liberty 7 Badger 17

Southeast 4 Springfield 8

United 1 Girard 11

Waterloo 7 East Palestine 4

Rootstown 0 South Range 13

Tournament - Baseball

Ursuline 4 Poland 5

Struthers 4 Niles 15

Salem 3 Alliance 6

Howland 4 Hubbard 2

Boardman 2 Fitch 3

