Warren Relay for Life gets underway this weekend

The Relay for Life of Warren takes place Friday evening through Saturday.

City officials say the following city streets are closed through 10 p.m. Saturday to make way for the event.

Mahoning Avenue, at High Street and Market Street

Market Street, at Mahoning Avenue and Park Avenue

Park Avenue, at Market Street and High Street

High Street, at Mahoning Avenue and Park Avenue

The annual fundraiser and celebration for the American Cancer Society, is marking its 25th year in Warren.

This year's Relay will kick off at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 11, with the Survivors Lap and will conclude in the afternoon on Saturday, May 12.

To mark the 25th anniversary, the event leadership team of the Warren Relay will host a birthday party from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 12, in the Survivors Tent at Courthouse Square. The public is welcome to attend.

Schedule

Friday, May 11

5:45 p.m. - King and Queen of Relay crowned

6 p.m. - Survivor Lap

6:30 p.m. - Team Lap

8 p.m. - Caregiver recognition and lap (meet at Log Cabin)

9 p.m. - Luminary Ceremony

10 p.m. - Fireworks

11 p.m. - Ms. Relay contest begins

Midnight - Ms. Relay crowned (stage)

Saturday, May 12

9 a.m. - Run For Life 5K begins

9:45 a.m. - Run For Life 5K awards ceremony (gazebo)

10 a.m. - ZUMBA in the Street

10 a.m. - First Responders Lap - all first responders invited to attend

10:30 a.m. - Veterans Lap - all veterans invited to attend

11 a.m. - Children's games

Noon - 25th anniversary lap, followed by a party - meet at Log Cabin. The party follows at Survivor Tent

4 p.m. - Closing lap / Awards ceremony - meet at Log Cabin for lap, awards ceremony follows at Survivor Tent

Bands and entertainment

Friday, May 11

7 p.m. - Neutron Falls (stage)

10 p.m. - Neutron Falls (second set, stage)

Saturday, May 12

1:30 a.m. - Lip Sync contest (stage)

9 a.m. - Firmly Grounded (stage)

11 a.m. - Talent show (stage)

The event was brought to the area in 1993 by Dr. Robert Brodell, a local dermatologist who was looking for a way to give back to the community. That first Relay For Life in Warren raised about $28,000 with 12 teams participating.

Since then, thousands of people - cancer survivors, their caregivers and those who want to make a difference in the fight against cancer - have gathered annually and raised more than $8 million for the American Cancer Society.

Organizers say The Warren Relay For Life remains one of the largest Relays in the United States per capita, and is the largest Relay event in the state of Ohio.

The success of the Warren Relay led to sister Relays in neighboring communities such as Niles, Liberty, and Cortland.

While Relay For Life began in Warren 25 years ago, the very first Relay For Life took place in Tacoma, Wash., in 1985. Dr. Gordon "Gordy" Klatt, a colorectal surgeon, wanted to raise money and awareness for cancer research, so he walked for 24 hours on the track at Baker Stadium at the University of Puget Sound. He solicited pledges for his walk and raised $27,000. Today, Relay For Life takes place in thousands of communities in 24 countries around the world.

Funds raised through Relay For Life go to American Cancer Society programs and services for cancer patients, such as the Look Good, Feel Better program, which offers cosmetics, skin care and beauty tips to women with cancer; the Road to Recovery, which provides transportation for cancer patients to and from treatments; and Hope Lodge, which offers free lodging near large hospitals and universities for cancer patients who need to seek treatment away from home.