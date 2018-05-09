Have 'paintball wars' spread to Warren? - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Have 'paintball wars' spread to Warren?

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
WARREN, Ohio -

Are some people in Warren taking the advice of an Atlanta rapper and trading real guns for paintball weapons?

That's what a Warren Police Officer was wondering on Monday when she spotted three people in a truck splatter another vehicle with paintballs.

Officers saw the people standing in the bed of a pickup truck on Tod Avenue, wearing paintball masks and carrying paintball guns.

Detective Melanie Gambill makes reference in the police report to a nationwide paintball war fad that was started by after rap artists suggesting that people put down their real guns and settle their disputes with paintball guns instead.

According to the Associated Press, since rapper 21 Savage posted a Youtube video suggesting the switch to paintball guns, police across the country have responded to hundreds of paintball fights.

Detective Gambill said that there have been reports of at least one death, serious injury and property damage from paintball incidents.

The police report says on Monday, the people in the truck “opened fire” with paintballs on an SUV at a gas pump across from Jefferson Elementary School.

Police say the side of the SUV, as well as the driver's neck, was covered with paint.

The “victim”, a 22-year-old Warren man, told police he didn't want to press charges.

Police say they found several suspect rocks of crack cocaine in the S-U-V and stuffed in the “victim's” socks. Officers confiscated $300 and the suspected crack from the man, saying they would have it tested by a lab.

Officers confiscated five paintball guns from a 27-year-old Warren man who said he was the owner.

Detective Gambill, who said she would discuss possible charges with the prosecutor, also told the people in the truck that innocent people could become involved with their paintball battles and someone could get seriously injured.

