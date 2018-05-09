Three arrested after Sharon shooting, car chase

City officials in Sharon are investigating an early morning shooting left one person injured, and several suspects on the run.

According to Sharon Police Chief Ed Stabile, officers were called out shortly after 8:30 a.m. to the 800 block of Spruce Avenue.

Chief Stabile said one victim was found there with a gunshot wound. He was then taken to an area hospital.

Police say three suspects then led officers on a chase through Sharon and into New Castle, where they were apprehended.

The trio- 19-year-old Domonte Bell, 18-year-old Marcel Steward, and 22-year-old Delaugh Searcy have been booked into jail and are facing charges including attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

Chief Stabile said they are still investigating and more charges could be filed.

Officers have not yet determined what sparked the shooting.

The victim is listed as in stable condition according to the chief.