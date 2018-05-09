Youngstown City School looking for input from community, students

The Youngstown City School District is asking the community, including parents and students, to weigh in on the district.

The "Family-School Relationship Survey" will be available for the next two weeks to allow families to give their opinion on how the district can improve.

The survey includes questions on school safety, school climate, family engagement, school fit, and barriers to engagement.

Youngstown City Schools say the surveys will help them find out what challenges exist in the district and how they can be tackled.

Surveys are posted to the district's website, www.ycsd.org, with a link for each school.

The school district says the survey period runs from Wednesday, May 9, to Wednesday, May 23.

In addition, each school's parent-engagement coordinator can assist families who don't have internet access to complete the surveys.

"The relationships between families and their children's schools is crucial to not only the success of each individual child but to the district as a whole," said CEO Krish Mohip. "Students deserve every opportunity to be successful and a strong, cooperative relationship between their families and schools is a critical part of that."

Additionally, CEO Mohip says he plans to survey high school students to gauge their views about school and how it can be improved.

Within the coming weeks, he also plans to invite parents to meetings to learn their opinions first hand.