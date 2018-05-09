60,000 Valley water customers could get rate reduction - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

60,000 Valley water customers could get rate reduction

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
STRUTHERS, Ohio -

Thousands of AquaOhio water customers in the Valley could soon pay less for their water bill. 

Tuesday, AquaOhio announced plans to "roll-back" waters rates by 4.2% for the Struthers Ohio Division, which includes customers in the City of Struthers, Villages of Lowellville, and Poland, Beaver, Boardman, Canfield, Coitsville and Springfield townships.

According to the company, the action is thanks to recent tax code changes that resulted in tax relief for the company.  This equates to a total savings of nearly $330,000 for customers through 2018.

A release from AquaOhio explains that water rates in that service area are established through negotiations between the company and the. The current contracts are in the second year of an agreement that won't expire until 2021. 

Since the rates are set through local legislation, the rate reduction requires approval by the municipalities to take effect.

Aqua says that all of the affected areas are expected to approve legislation this month to enact the rate reduction.

The remaining years of the current rate agreement (2019, 2020, 2021) will be unchanged at this time. However, Aqua says there are plans to update all of the townships in the area this fall to discuss the impact the tax relief will have on planned rates over the next three years. 

Johnson said, "It's possible we will propose further rate reductions and increased capital investment over and above our agreement that is in effect through 2021."

