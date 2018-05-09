Mercy Health Day to provide dozens of free wellness screenings, trauma training

Mercy Health is providing dozens of free services and health screenings during its 15th annual Health Day.

The annual event at the Covelli Centre will kick-off on Thursday, May 10 at 8 a.m.

During the Mercy Health Day, the community will be welcome to take part in wellness screenings including lab work, mammograms, and dental cleanings.

The screening will be provided free to anyone who attends.

Mercy Health says its all part of an effort to eliminate barriers to healthcare.

"We strive to help the entire family stay healthy through prevention and wellness," said Alexandra Wisenall, Mercy Health Day co-chair and practice manager for Mercy Health Youngstown.

Wisenall says that they want to make sure every person is able to leave with a snapshot of their health and some tips.

Wisenall continued saying, "Watching families leave with a sense of confidence in their decisions and being prepared for when urgent health issues may arise, is truly what allows us to exercise our mission."

The event will also be providing CPR and “Stop the Bleed” training as well as spa services and giveaways.

Stop the Bleed is a new initiative developed in response to recent national tragedies where a loss of blood has impacted the chances of recovery for individuals.

"Stop the bleed is a response to many unforeseen and tragic events throughout the Country and World," said Amanda Lencyk, trauma coordinator for Mercy Health – Youngstown. "So often in times of mass injury or trauma, the loss of blood truly determines the outcome and recovery. Having every-day people trained to jump in when they see a need, is incredibly impactful and meaningful to our community," she said.

Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel will even be there to speak about the state of education and healthcare careers.

For those searching for jobs in healthcare, there will be opportunities to meet with Mercy Health recruiters.

