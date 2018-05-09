Youngstown Phantoms heading to Fargo for Clark Cup Final - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown Phantoms heading to Fargo for Clark Cup Final

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The Youngstown Phantoms are in the USHL Finals for the first time in franchise history. 

The team is on the road to Fargo, North Dakota for games one and two of the C Championship series. 

The team received a sheriff's escort as they left the Covelli Centre on Wednesday afternoon, with family and friends cheering them on for the 17-hour trip. 

The players shared how they plan to spend the 17-hour drive.

Jack Malone, Phantom's wing, says, "Lot of joking around, laughs, a lot of sleep, hopefully. We have a sleeper bus for this long trip, we're lucky for that. Taking advantage of the time we have together. It's coming to an end here soon. We want to spend as much time as possible together."

Mike Callahan, Phantom's defenseman, says, "This is probably one of the longest ones we got, so little bit Netflix. A lot of guys playing some cards, just hang out. It's usually a pretty good time."

Games one and two are Friday and Saturday, with game three on May 18th. Game 4, if necessary, is on Saturday, May 19 at the Covelli Centre.

