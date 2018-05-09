Girard man sentenced for assaulting a toddler

A Girard man has been sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting a toddler.

Court records show 23-year-old Delshawn Kaczmark pleaded guilty to child endangering and felonious assault in court on Monday.

Authorities say Kaczmark was first charged after Girard Police were called to Akron Children's Hospital on September 6 to investigate a case of possible child abuse.

Hospital officials told police that a 13-month-old boy was suffering from several injuries. One of the injuries was severe enough that the child was transferred from Boardman to Akron Children's Hospital main campus.

Court records show Kaczmark has been sentenced to Lorain County Correctional Institute for a prison term of three years.

Kaczmark must also pay court costs.