Oak Hill Collaborative in Youngstown hosts Digital Inclusion Week

Oak Hill Collaborative is hosting Digital Inclusion Week.

The events are aimed at helping seniors utilize technology. AT&T held a free iPad 101 Workshop on Wednesday.

Introductory to Computer Education will be held on Thursday at 5 p.m

Introductory Website Development will be held on Friday at 5 p.m.

Both classes are free and open to the public at 507 Oak Hill Ave, Youngstown.

