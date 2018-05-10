ODOT: Driving delays possible on I-80 in Girard, Liberty, Austintown

People who plan to drive through the Valley along Interstate 80 late tonight or early Friday should plan for possible delays.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says crews will put up what it calls “rolling road closures” in Girard, Liberty, and Austintown Townships.

The closures are scheduled to take place on both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-80 between State Route 46 and State Route 193 from the hours of 11 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

ODOT says the temporary closures are needed for overhead sign installation.

The work is part of a $91.5 million project to widen I-80 between State Route 11 and State Route 193.

The entire project is scheduled to be completed by September.