H.S. softball and baseball scores (5/9/18)

Tournament Softball 

Kenston 0 Fitch 8

Harding 0 Twinsburg 10

Kent Roosevelt 3 Boardman 13

Western Reserve 6 Lowellville 2

Wellsville 0 Columbiana 13

Southern 6 Canton Central Catholic 16

Windham 2 Mathews 5

McDonald 9 Maplewood 3

Lordstown 0 Brookfield 5

Badger 1 Bristol 17

Tournament Baseball

Poland 8 West Branch 5

Niles 7 Girard 1

Howland 2 Mooney 11

Alliance 2 Canfield 13

Columbiana 18 Campbell 4

Lakeview 3 Jefferson 0

United 4 Crestview 3

Newton Falls 9 Grand Valley 10

Berkshire 5 Brookfield 8

Windham 12 Badger 6

