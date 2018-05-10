Audit: Ohio e-school inflated time students spent learning

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The state auditor says Ohio's then-largest online charter school inflated the amount of time students spent learning by failing to deduct the time students were inactive online.

An audit released by Republican Auditor Dave Yost Thursday also said the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow didn't document whether students were learning during times the company claimed for payment.

Yost says by misleading state regulators by withholding information the company may have broken the law. He referred his findings to state and federal prosecutors for review.

The audit also said private affiliates should repay $250,000 in taxpayer money it used for television ads attacking a state effort to recoup funding due to overstated attendance figures.

A message was left with an attorney representing ECOT.

