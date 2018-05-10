Gateways to Better Living driver cited after crash

Boardman Police have cited the driver of a van involved in a crash that sent people to the hospital on Wednesday.

According to the accident report, 25-year-old Nyaka Kpakra backed a van out of a private driveway into the path of an oncoming Jeep on Mathews Road.

The 22-year-old Boardman driver told police that her Jeep spun sideways, hit a curb and flipped over in a front yard. She wasn't injured.

The van that backed into the street is owned by Gateways to Better Living and was carrying four passengers ranging in age from 32 to 60.

Gateways to Better Living provides services to people with developmental disabilities.

Those passengers and the driver were taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

Kparkra was cited by police with failure to yield and driving with a suspended license.