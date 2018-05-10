Warren considering public Wi-Fi in downtown

The city of Warren is hoping to be the first in the area to offer a public Wi-Fi and broadband network.

City leaders say they have already been approached by a couple of providers.

Warren city leaders say they're growing in so many ways. From the development standpoint -- traffic and activity will increase tremendously when the Robins Theatre opens. A Winery is also on the horizon for Warren.

Enzo Cantalamessa, Warren's Public Safety-Services Director tells 21 News, "So the next logical progression is to make it computer and mobile friendly. So the thought began to be discussed about doing broadband on the square."

The city was approached by a couple of vendors about providing

a public Wi-Fi Network. It would be the first in the area.

Initially the city would like to provide it just for Courthouse Square.

So a "request for qualifications" is on the city's website for anyone interested.

"Any and all of the qualified entities that submit their qualifications can then submit a proposal for how they would implement broadband and Wi-Fi in the square. The city will grade those proposals and choose the best one," Cantalamessa said.

Those who live and work here are excited about the prospect including Michael Ballentine of Warren, "I think that would be awesome. I know a lot of people, I play Pokemon go a lot. And I know there's a lot of people around here that do it. A lot of people around here don't have Wi-Fi so that definitely would be awesome for a lot of people around here."

"The city says they plan to start with the central business district but hopefully the entire city will have public Wi-Fi sometime in the future.