Warren considering public Wi-Fi in downtown - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warren considering public Wi-Fi in downtown

Posted: Updated:
By Michelle Nicks, Reporter
Connect
WARREN, Ohio -

The city of Warren is hoping to be the first in the area to offer a public Wi-Fi and broadband network.

City leaders say they have already been approached by a couple of providers.

Warren city leaders say they're growing in so many ways.  From the development standpoint -- traffic and activity will increase tremendously when the Robins Theatre opens.   A Winery is also on the horizon for Warren.

Enzo Cantalamessa, Warren's Public Safety-Services Director tells 21 News, "So the next logical progression is to make it computer and mobile friendly.  So the thought began to be discussed about doing broadband on the square."

The city was approached by a couple of vendors about providing 
a public Wi-Fi Network.  It would be the first in the area.

Initially the city would like to provide it just for Courthouse Square.

So a "request for qualifications" is on the city's website for anyone interested.

"Any and all of the qualified entities that submit their qualifications can then submit a proposal for how they would implement broadband and Wi-Fi in the square.  The city will grade those proposals and choose the best one,"  Cantalamessa said.

Those who live and work here are excited about the prospect including Michael Ballentine of Warren, "I think that would be awesome.  I know a lot of people, I play Pokemon go a lot.  And I know there's a lot of people around here that do it.  A lot of people around here don't have Wi-Fi so that definitely would be awesome for a lot of people around here."

"The city says they plan to start with the central business district but hopefully the entire city will have public Wi-Fi sometime in the future.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Hawaii volcano eruption costs tourism industry millions

    Hawaii volcano eruption costs tourism industry millions

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 1:53 PM EDT2018-05-16 17:53:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...
    A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's...More >>
    A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's summit.More >>

  • AT&T chief lobbyist out after hiring of Trump attorney Cohen

    AT&T chief lobbyist out after hiring of Trump attorney Cohen

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 10:33 AM EDT2018-05-15 14:33:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). FILE - In this March 22, 2018 file photo, AT&amp;T CEO Randall Stephenson leaves the federal courthouse in Washington. Stephenson says the company made a “big mistake” in hiring President Donald Trump’s attorney Michael Co...(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). FILE - In this March 22, 2018 file photo, AT&amp;T CEO Randall Stephenson leaves the federal courthouse in Washington. Stephenson says the company made a “big mistake” in hiring President Donald Trump’s attorney Michael Co...
    The chief lobbyist for AT&T is leaving the company after hiring of President Donald Trump's attorney Michael Cohen as a political consultant.More >>
    The chief lobbyist for AT&T is leaving the company after hiring of President Donald Trump's attorney Michael Cohen as a political consultant.More >>

  • Markle seeks respect for dad after report he'll skip wedding

    Markle seeks respect for dad after report he'll skip wedding

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 7:04 AM EDT2018-05-15 11:04:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Flags fly in front of the castle in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Satu...(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Flags fly in front of the castle in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Satu...
    Kensington Palace says Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are requesting "understanding and respect" for Markle's father after a celebrity news site reported he would not be coming to the royal wedding to...More >>
    Kensington Palace says Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are requesting "understanding and respect" for Markle's father after a celebrity news site reported he would not be coming to the royal wedding to walk his daughter down the aisle.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms