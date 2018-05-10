Struthers council votes to drop anger management, councilman mus - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Struthers council votes to drop anger management, councilman must apologize

Posted: Updated:
By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
Connect
STRUTHERS, Ohio -

Struthers City Council members voted on two separate issues Wednesday night, both pertaining to allegations of bullying from Councilman Michael Patrick. 

According to Struthers Law Director John Zomoida, council members were set to consider a motion that would have required Patrick to attend anger management, be barred from any votes pertaining to the clerk of council, and issue a public apology. 

However, Zomoida said that after conversations with Patrick's attorney he felt that council did not have the authority to issue two of the three demands. 

Zomoida says he talked with councilmembers and suggested that they rescind the motion and consider a new one, which would only require Patrick to issue a public apology. 

Wednesday night council voted to approve that modified legislation. 

its been nearly one month since council initially voted to require Patrick to apologize, following an investigation by city council after Shorthouse sent a letter outlining bullying behavior towards her by Patrick on several occasions.

Zomoida says that while no specific time frame was outlined in which Patrick issue the apology, he expects that if it is not done within a reasonable amount of time council will re-examine the issue to see what else can be done. 

The law director said it's an issue that won't be forgotten and won't be going away. 

In fact. Zomoida said city leaders are already looking to the future and have drafted policies and procedures for all city employees, including elected officials, to address harassment and bullying in the workplace. 

Zomoida says that legislation is still a work in progress. 

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Hawaii volcano eruption costs tourism industry millions

    Hawaii volcano eruption costs tourism industry millions

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 1:53 PM EDT2018-05-16 17:53:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...
    A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's...More >>
    A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's summit.More >>

  • AT&T chief lobbyist out after hiring of Trump attorney Cohen

    AT&T chief lobbyist out after hiring of Trump attorney Cohen

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 10:33 AM EDT2018-05-15 14:33:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). FILE - In this March 22, 2018 file photo, AT&amp;T CEO Randall Stephenson leaves the federal courthouse in Washington. Stephenson says the company made a “big mistake” in hiring President Donald Trump’s attorney Michael Co...(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). FILE - In this March 22, 2018 file photo, AT&amp;T CEO Randall Stephenson leaves the federal courthouse in Washington. Stephenson says the company made a “big mistake” in hiring President Donald Trump’s attorney Michael Co...
    The chief lobbyist for AT&T is leaving the company after hiring of President Donald Trump's attorney Michael Cohen as a political consultant.More >>
    The chief lobbyist for AT&T is leaving the company after hiring of President Donald Trump's attorney Michael Cohen as a political consultant.More >>

  • Markle seeks respect for dad after report he'll skip wedding

    Markle seeks respect for dad after report he'll skip wedding

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 7:04 AM EDT2018-05-15 11:04:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Flags fly in front of the castle in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Satu...(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Flags fly in front of the castle in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Satu...
    Kensington Palace says Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are requesting "understanding and respect" for Markle's father after a celebrity news site reported he would not be coming to the royal wedding to...More >>
    Kensington Palace says Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are requesting "understanding and respect" for Markle's father after a celebrity news site reported he would not be coming to the royal wedding to walk his daughter down the aisle.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms