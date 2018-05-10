Struthers council votes to drop anger management, councilman must apologize

Struthers City Council members voted on two separate issues Wednesday night, both pertaining to allegations of bullying from Councilman Michael Patrick.

According to Struthers Law Director John Zomoida, council members were set to consider a motion that would have required Patrick to attend anger management, be barred from any votes pertaining to the clerk of council, and issue a public apology.

However, Zomoida said that after conversations with Patrick's attorney he felt that council did not have the authority to issue two of the three demands.

Zomoida says he talked with councilmembers and suggested that they rescind the motion and consider a new one, which would only require Patrick to issue a public apology.

Wednesday night council voted to approve that modified legislation.

its been nearly one month since council initially voted to require Patrick to apologize, following an investigation by city council after Shorthouse sent a letter outlining bullying behavior towards her by Patrick on several occasions.

Zomoida says that while no specific time frame was outlined in which Patrick issue the apology, he expects that if it is not done within a reasonable amount of time council will re-examine the issue to see what else can be done.

The law director said it's an issue that won't be forgotten and won't be going away.

In fact. Zomoida said city leaders are already looking to the future and have drafted policies and procedures for all city employees, including elected officials, to address harassment and bullying in the workplace.

Zomoida says that legislation is still a work in progress.