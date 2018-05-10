Fire sparks in Youngstown home, spreads next door

A fire on Youngstown's south side Thursday afternoon left two homes damaged.

Shortly before 3 p.m. flames broke out in a home on Alexander Street near Interstate 680.

Officials say the fire started in one home, left it severely damaged, and then spread to a neighboring house.

Fire crews on the scene say no one was inside either house when the flames broke out.

Officials say the family which lives in the second home will not be able to stay there for at least one night.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

