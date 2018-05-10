Alliance man indicted for allegedly burning stolen tractor trailers

A Mahoning County Grand Jury has indicted an Alliance man on four felony charges for allegedly setting fire to two stolen tractor trailers.

Forty-eight-year-old Vincent DiMaggio was indicted Thursday.

According to the indictment, DiMaggio received two trailers, a 2014 Freightliner Cascadia and a 2017 Wabash National Corporation trailer, in August 2017.

The indictment alleges that sometime near the 28th of August, DiMaggio used "fire or an explosion" to cause damage to the trailers.

Investigators accuse DiMaggio of using the fire to destroy the trailers, which were evidence in an investigation.

The indictment does not make it clear where the fire happened.

DiMaggio faces felony charges of receiving stolen property, arson, and tampering with evidence.

DiMaggio has not yet been booked into the Mahoning County Jail.