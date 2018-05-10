Auditor orders former Fire District Fiscal Officer to repay late - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Auditor orders former Fire District Fiscal Officer to repay late fees to Canfield

By Sydney Perez, Multi-Media Producer
CANFIELD, Ohio -

The Ohio State Auditor is demanding that the former fiscal officer of the Cardinal Joint Fire district repay late fees paid by the city of Canfield. 

State auditors announced Thursday, that in 2016 the Cardinal Joint Fire District paid $1,887 in penalties and interest for late payments of employee income tax and pension with-holdings.
 
A financial audit was released Thursday, ordering former Fiscal Officer Joseph Sosnowski to reimburse the fire district.

Auditors said that because Sosnowski failed to turn forms in on time, the responsibility to pay the late fees lies with him.

"Late fees call into question the performance of a local government's fiscal personnel," Auditor Dave Yost said.

Records show the City of Canfield Income Tax Department charged the district $737 for penalties and interest resulting from the district's late payments of income taxes. 

According to reports, the district also paid penalties of $1,150 to the Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund for failing to pay retirement contributions on time. 

"Mr. Sosnowski must accept responsibility for his errors and repay the district's taxpayers," Auditor Yost continued.

Auditors issued an order to Sosnowski to demanding that he pay $1,887 in restitution.

In response to this audit, district officials said they are creating stronger internal observation to prevent late payments in the future. 

