The Valley gives back at annual Angels of Easterseals fashion show

The 41st annual Angels of Easterseals Spring Fashion Show and Luncheon took place Thursday morning at Mr. Anthony’s Banquet Center.

Colorful clothing and accessories were presented by Captain McFinn’s Coral Rose from the Eastwood Mall, as well as Chico's, Dillard's and Macy's from the Southern Park Mall.

21 News anchors Leslie Barrett, Derek Steyer, Caroline Collins, Christa Lamendola, Vince Slomsky, Lindsay McCoy, and Steve Vesey joined in to support the cause.

This year a raffle took place, where cash and gift cards for Macy's and Dillard's were auctioned off.

Other auctioned prizes included Lutz Greenhouse spring arrangements, a Swarovski bracelet, and an Alex Max purse.

All proceeds from the event went directly to the Easterseals foundation, helping individuals with different types of disabilities.

Easterseals has been providing for those in need for nearly 100 years, and the 41st annual Angels of Easterseals Fashion Show and Luncheon in our valley contributed to carrying on the tradition.