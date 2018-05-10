Georgia officer fired for unnecessary force against Cardinal Moo - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Georgia officer fired for unnecessary force against Cardinal Mooney grad

By Derek Steyer, Assistant News Director/Anchor
Henry County, Ga. -

The Georgia police officer accused of using unnecessary force in the arrest of a Cardinal Mooney football player last December has been fired. 

The felony charges against Desmond Marrow have also been dropped. 

“We are transferring the misdemeanor charges to the Office of the Solicitor-General for review,” District Attorney Darius Pattillo said. “We have reviewed the police reports, witness statements, 911 calls, audio, and videos, as well as interviewed witnesses, and determined there is insufficient evidence to present any felony charges to a grand jury.”

The firing comes after a video of the arrest was viewed millions of times on social media. 

In the video, you see Henry County Police slamming Marrow to the ground while his hands are cuffed behind his back. At one point, an officer puts his hands on Marrow's throat and he appears to go limp.

That police officer, David Rose, has been fired after an internal investigation determined he used unnecessary force.

"The internal affairs investigation revealed that unnecessary force was used by Officer David Rose and that Officer Rose was recorded stating that he choked Mr. Marrow," Henry County Police Chief Mark Amerman stated. "He was also recorded stating that he was not going to write that information in his report. This statement was recorded on Officer Rose’s in-car video camera system."

Marrow says he feels vindicated.

"I'm very happy and I'm very pleased with Henry County with what they've done and how they've moved so fast to handle this situation," he said.

Marrow's arrest stemmed from a road rage incident. 

The Henry County Police Chief says this was an isolated incident and not a reflection of the dedicated officers they have on staff. 

