Crews find body in river behind Steelers' practice facility

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Authorities in Pittsburgh have pulled a man's body from the Monongahela (muh-nahn-guh-HAYL'-uh) River.

Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George says detectives and rescue crews responded to the area behind Steelers' practice facility about 11:15 a.m. Thursday.

Crews pulled out the body of an unidentified man, and police are combing the riverbank for evidence.

It is the third body pulled from local rivers in the past two weeks.

On Saturday, boaters spotted the body of an African-American man floating inMonongahela (muh-nahn-guh-HAYL'-uh) near a bridge. That man remains unidentified.

On April 28, authorities retrieved the body of a man from the shore of the Allegheny River in Etna.

The medical examiner's office on Wednesday identified the man as 34-year-old Daniel Smith.

